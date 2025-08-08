Dog Days of Summer this weekend across Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — An isolated shower or thunderstorm remains possible this evening, but the vast majority of our neighborhoods will remain dry. Temperatures will fall from the 80s during the evening, into the low 70s overnight under mostly clear skies.

We settle into true "Dog Days of Summer" weather over the weekend, with highs headed for the low 90s both Saturday and Sunday. When combined with the high humidity, heat indices will climb closer to the mid and upper 90s at times. Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected both days, with the chance for isolated thunderstorms returning on Sunday. If you plan on spending time outdoors, make sure to stay cool and hydrated, and take frequent breaks in shady areas.

Highs will take one more run at the low 90s on Monday, while an approaching cold front brings in an increased chance for scattered thunderstorms. Following that frontal passage, highs will scale back to the mid 80s for the remainder of next week. The front won't do anything to break the humidity however, keeping a more active weather pattern in place with a greater daily likelihood for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

