Departing showers make way for a cold night in Mid-Michigan

WSYM Overnight Lows, Tonight

Showers will finally come to an end this evening, paving the way for some clearing overnight. We'll trade in the wet weather for colder temperatures, as lows take a dive into the mid 30s. This means frost is likely across our neighborhoods, so make sure to round up your pets for the night and protect any sensitive plants you have outside.

WSYM Regional Forecast, Friday

We'll enjoy a variably cloudy day overall on Friday. Sun in the morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies for a few hours in the afternoon, followed by some clearing again before sunset. Highs will remain unchanged, reaching the low 50s to close out the work week. Be prepared for another cold night on Friday, with lows dipping to the mid 30s once again.

WSYM Rivalry Night Forecast, Saturday

Rivalry weekend remains in good shape, with partly cloudy skies expected both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will remain chillier than average, but we're looking good for football. Highs Saturday will will remain in the low 50s, with temperatures eventually heading into the middle and upper 30s overnight. Dress warmly if you're headed to East Lansing for the Battle for Paul Bunyan! Temps trend slightly higher to the upper 50s on Sunday.

GET YOUR FOX 47 FORECAST HERE

Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 10/23/2025

Monday looks like it will let us sneak in one mostly sunny day amid the chillier air. Highs will reach the mid 50s to get the work week started, before hovering in the low 50s through the middle of the week. Some uncertainty exists around a potential disturbance moving toward the Great Lakes on Tuesday and Wednesday. Forecast still favor the chance for a few showers both days, but we've seen a bit of a downward trend over the past 24 hours. We'll continue to monitor the forecast closely, so stay tuned for updates!

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.