LANSING, Mich. — Expect dangerously hot temperatures this week and plan ahead. A heat advisory is place for Ingham, Jackson, Calhoun, Clinton, and Eaton counties starting at 12:00 p.m. today and staying in effect until 8:00 p.m. on Friday. The heat index is expected to reach near 100 multiple days, including today.

Heat is the number one weather-related cause of deaths in the U.S. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are possible. Pay attention if you are feeling faint or dizzy, have excessive sweating, a rapid or weak pulse, or a throbbing headache. If you are feeling these symptoms get to a cool, air conditioned place, take a cool shower or use a cold compress. Seek medical attention if needed. Keep in mind elderly people, children and babies are especially vulnerable to heat. And don't forget to have extra water handy for your pets and keep them cool this week as well.

We are tracking scattered showers and thunderstorms for Tuesday, then dry conditions Wednesday-Saturday. By Sunday well will see some relief from the heat with temperatures back in the low 80s

