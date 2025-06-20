Dangerous heat expected this weekend, possibly into next week

LANSING, Mich. — On this first night of Summer, humidity levels are climbing and we're bracing for some dangerous weekend heat. Mostly clear skies will take over for the first half of the night, giving way to a brief round of scattered thunderstorms between 3:00 AM - 7:00 AM.

These storms are expected to mostly impact our northern neighborhoods around the greater Capital Region, and will have a low chance of becoming severe with the threat of damaging winds. It will be warm and humid outside of any storms, with lows set for the upper 60s to around 70.

A HEAT ADVISORY goes into effect from Noon Saturday until 8:00 PM Sunday. Heat indices of 100-105 degrees are expected both Saturday and Sunday afternoons, with no significant heat relief expected at night.

An EXTREME HEAT WATCH is also in effect for our eastern and southernmost neighborhoods from Sunday morning through Tuesday evening.

Leftover thunderstorms will make a quick exit by mid-morning on Saturday, paving the way for a sprawling dome of high pressure to expand into the Great Lakes. Clouds will decrease quickly, giving way to mostly sunny skies for the afternoon. This will allow temperatures to jump into the low 90s, with high humidity pushing the real feel above 100 degrees. Strong southwesterly winds will only really serve as a hot breeze, increasing to 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph at times.

Saturday night won't offer us any significant heat relief, as lows are only expected to fall to the mid 70s. For reference, average low temperatures for this time of year are around 58 degrees. Skies will remain clear, along with breezy conditions.

Sunday will be a repeat, but slightly hotter than Saturday. We'll bake under sunny skies, with highs climbing to the mid 90s, and heat indices above 100 degrees once again. Highs will remain in the low to mid 90s Monday and Tuesday, when finally the chance for some hit-or-miss storms will return. We'll fall out of the 90s Wednesday through Friday, but not by much. Highs will remain locked in the middle to upper 80s for the second half of next week, with high humidity, and the chance for pop-up storms.

Over the next few days, please make sure to keep cool and hydrated with water. Limit time outside as much as you can, especially if it involves strenuous activity. If you must be outdoors, stick to shady spots as much as possible, and take frequent breaks in air-conditioning or well-ventilated areas. Keep a close eye on children and pets, and check in on elderly friends or relatives.

