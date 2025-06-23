Dangerous heat continues into the start of the work week

HEAT ADVISORY remains in effect until 8:00 PM Monday for the following counties: BARRY, CALHOUN, CLINTON, EATON, INGHAM, IONIA, JACKSON. The advisory remains in effect until 8:00 PM Tuesday for the following counties: LENAWEE, LIVINGSTON, SHIAWASSEE, WASHTENAW. Heat indices of 100-105 degrees are expected, no significant cooling overnight.

WSYM Heat alerts in effect through Tuesday afternoon.

EXTREME HEAT WARNING remains in effect until 8:00 PM Tuesday for BRANCH and HILLSDALE Counties. Heat indices around 105 degrees are expected, with no overnight relief.

A ridge of high pressure remains in control over the eastern half of the United States, and will lead to another round of clear skies, very warm, and humid conditions overnight. Lows will only fall to the mid 70s across our neighborhoods, with the real feel overnight remaining in the low to mid 80s.

WSYM Heat Index Forecast, Next 3 Days

Monday will be another day of dangerous, near-record heat. Sunny skies will continue, with high temperatures soaring into the mid 90s. Heat indices will again climb above 100 degrees, possibly as high as 105. Continue to limit time outdoor as much as possible, stay hydrated with water, and keep a close eye on children, elderly family or friends, and pets. If you have to be outdoors, wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing, and take frequent breaks in air conditioning or well-ventilated areas.

WSYM Severe Weather Outlook, Monday Night

A wave of scattered thunderstorms is expected to develop Monday evening along the edge of the ridge from the Mackinac Straits into parts of the Plains. The overwhelming majority of these storms are expected to remain north of our area, but outflow from these storms could trigger a few isolated storms in our northernmost neighborhoods on Monday night. There is a very low chance these storms could be severe is parts of Clinton and Ionia counties, so stay tuned to Fox 47 for updates.

WSYM Severe Weather Outlook, Tuesday

Tuesday sees one more day of highs around 90 degrees, and heat indices near or above 100 degrees. However, we will finally have the chance for some cooling downpours from thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. There will be an isolated risk for some severe storms, so these won't come without some small concern.

WSYM Humidity Forecast, Next 5 Days

Highs dip back into the middle and upper 80s Wednesday through Friday, but humidity levels will remain very high. While this will ease back on the overall danger from the heat, it will still feel downright tropical for us through the end of the work week. Each day will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to at least provide a bit of cooling, but torrential downpours will be possible and could lead to localized flooding.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook