Dangerous Cold and Lake Effect Snow to Start the Week in our Neighborhoods

LANSING, Mich. — A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for all of our neighborhoods as we start the week. This advisory is set to expire at 12 PM on Wednesday for Clinton, Ingham, Eaton, and Jackson counties and at 10 AM on Wednesday for Hillsdale county. We could see some impacts on our roadways with winter weather as well as health related risks due to the frigid temperatures with feels like temps overnight ranging from -15 to -20 degrees.

Fox 47 News Cold Weather Advisory in Effect in All our Neighborhoods

We are also tracking snow as a Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 7 AM Monday morning for Ingham, Eaton, and Jackson counties. This advisory is set to expire at 7 PM on Tuesday for all counties. This is due to lake effect snow that is expected to make its way inland beginning today through tomorrow. Within these bands of snow we can expect reduced visibility, accumulations, as well as slick spots as the cold temperatures will make treating the roads all the more difficult.

Fox 47 News Winter Weather Advisory in Effect for a Portion of our Neighborhoods

Fox 47 News Lake Effect Snow Band Moving Through this Evening

Fox 47 News Additional Localized Accumulations Possible

Lake effect snow showers and potentially dangerous cold weather conditions will continue through Wednesday before we enter the back side of high pressure that will allow our winds to shift from the south and transfer some warmer air back to our neighborhoods. This is all ahead of another cold front, however, that is expected to bring a chance for some snow Wednesday into Thursday as well. We will continue to keep you updated.

