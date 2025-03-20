Cooling Down with Snow Returning to our Neighborhoods Today

LANSING, Mich. — Colder air begins to arrive in our neighborhoods this morning following Wednesday's storms. On the back end of the low pressure system, strong winds out of the northwest brings colder air into Michigan along with the return of snow.

Thursday marks the first day of Astronomical Spring which means we are in the full swing of the new season. However, it does not feel that way when stepping outside.

Fox 47 News Spring is in Full Swing

High temperatures today are only expected to reach the upper 30's this afternoon as we will be dealing with strong winds out of the northwest that will transfer this colder air into our neighborhoods. We could see gusts during the first half of the day reach 40 mph. Heading into the afternoon, these winds will gradually die down, but we can expect breezy conditions tomorrow as well due to our winds shifting out of the south. This will warm our temperatures a bit to end the work week.

Fox 47 News Winds out of the northwest could reach 40 mph

Back to today, this colder air will also aid in mixing our precipitation back into snow for the first half of the day today. Mixing will begin occurring around 9 AM this morning with snow filling in at around 10 AM this morning. Snow will last through 5 PM this evening as clouds will be clearing out for the overnight period. We are not expecting heavy snowfall accumulations today. At most, our northern neighborhoods could see up to 1 inch fall. This could leave light accumulations on the grassy surfaces and even create some slick spots out on the roads. Make sure to stay weather aware when heading out the door.

Fox 47 News We Will See Flakes Fly Through This Afternoon

This unseasonable pattern is expected to continue through the back half of March as we have chances for Rain and Snow beginning this weekend and lasting through next week. The Climate Prediction Center's 6-10 Day Temperature Outlooks is also forecasting colder than average temperatures for the entire lower peninsula for the back half of the month. This is still normal in Michigan to see roller coaster temperatures trends and we will continue to monitor it closely.

Fox 47 News Colder Temps Favored from 03/25 - 03/29

Yesterday marks the Statewide Tornado Drill and we are still observing Michigan's Severe Weather Awareness Week through Saturday. Below you can learn more about where the best safe spaces are when in a present severe weather event.

WSYM TORNADO SAFE SPACES EXPLAINER

