Cooling down today with lots of sunshine in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — We saw daytime highs yesterday in the mid 70's for parts of our neighborhoods. Thanks to the sunshine, we were able to warm a bit more than expected.

Following the advancing cold front, high temperatures will be a bit cooler today throughout all of our neighborhoods. Northern neighborhoods are looking at daytime high trends in the upper 50's, while southern neighborhoods could see high temps in the lower 60's today. This is below average for this time of year, but is not expected to stick around for long.

Fox 47 News High temps today range in the upper 50's to lower 60's

Surface high pressure builds into the region today allowing for dry conditions and clear skies. Sunshine can help boost our high temperatures up a bit, but not as warm as what we saw yesterday. Winds out of the northeast will continue with gusts nearing 25 mph this afternoon.

The overnight hours brings more clear skies as well as cooler temperatures.

Fox 47 News High Pressure from the North Builds into Michigan allowing for dry, clear conditions

Overnight lows across our neighborhoods tonight are ranging in the mid to upper 30's. These conditions are favorable for frost development. Our only hindering factor is our present winds could still gust up into the teens overnight tonight. Patchy areas of frost are possible overnight and it is best to bring in any warm season plant that you might already have outside or make sure to cover them.

Fox 47 News Make sure to bring the warm season plants inside tonight

Temperatures tomorrow will warm back into the 60's as we are expected to get back into the 70's this weekend. Another week cold front could drive some showers on Saturday afternoon, however, no major impacts are expected. We will continue to watch closely.

Fox 47 News Low Impacts Affiliated with this Potential Round of Showers

