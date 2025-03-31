Cooling Down To Start our Week with More Severe Weather Possible Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. — Sunday night's storms brought a lot of damage to our neighborhoods with thousands of customers without power this Monday morning. Preliminary wind reports from yesterday are as high as 96 mph. You can see more below.

Fox 47 News Preliminary Wind Reports from Sunday Storms

Today, we will dry out with mostly cloudy skies as our temperatures will take a dive. Winds out of the northwest with gusts around 25 mph will allow our high temps to trend in the mid to lower 40's.

Fox 47 News Temperatures Cooling into the Lower 40's Today

Tuesday will bring similar conditions to today with a chance to see the sun however, which will be nice. We will quickly turn our attention to the overnight hours of Tuesday as temps will fall into the mid to lower 30's.

Incoming precipitation could produce a wintry mix and freezing rain for the Wednesday morning time frame. This could bring impacts to the Wednesday morning commute with slick spots on the roadways. We will continue to track this closely.

Fox 47 News We Could See some Slick Spots on the Roadways Wednesday Morning

However, Wednesday morning is not our only concern. Wednesday afternoon and evening brings the potential for severe weather back to our neighborhoods. A large portions of our neighborhoods is under a level 3, enhanced risk for severe weather for strong winds, possible hail, and a possible tornado.

Fox 47 News Strong Winds, Hail, and a Tornado are Possible

Precipitation will last through the entire day on Wednesday, but the severe potential begins around 4 PM and last through the evening hours before passing through after midnight. We will continue to watch this system very carefully as we head through the week. Make sure you know where to get your information and have a plan for any severe weather in your neighborhood.

Fox 47 News Severe Storms Possible on Wednesday Afternoon and Evening

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook