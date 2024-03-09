Cooling Down this Weekend with the return of Snowfall to the Forecast

LANSING, Mich. — Friday saw a Low Pressure System affect our neighborhoods that brought rain and a cold front that advanced through overnight. This weekend, our temperatures are expected to cool down in the upper 30's and lower 40's. Even though this is a cooldwon, These high temperatures are where we are supposed to be for this time of year. Behind this system, remnants of rain could move through this morning as our next chance for precipitation to occur later today in the form of Snow.

Even though we haven't seen snow in a very long while, especially following a dry February season, the winter precip type will make its way into Mid-Michigan this afternoon in the form of flurries. The best chance for uniform snow showers should occur overnight tonight as temperatures will be cooled to the upper 20's and strong northwest flow over Lake Michigan allows the remnants of moisture from this system to travel across our neighborhoods.

Since the ground temperatures are too warm to support much accumulation, whatever falls should melt on contact and leave for a tame start to Sunday in terms of precip. Visibility could be altered Saturday Night, however, if you are out on the road.

