Cooling Down our Temperatures Before Another Round of Possible Storms

LANSING, Mich. — Following Tuesday's storms, we are watching a gradual cool down in our temperatures as tomorrow we are expecting to see highs reach the lower 80's. This is still a tad above average but better than the lower 90's air temperatures we measured on Tuesday.

Thursday will be a bit more dry as the frontal passage that brought us the storms on Tuesday moves further away from the state of Michigan and our flow will be shifting from the north advecting in cooler temperatures. We will still have cloud cover during the morning hours of Thursday and we could also see the return of the sun during the afternoon hours in our neighborhoods.

On Friday, we are watching as an upper level trough will advance through Michigan and will also bring a weakening low pressure system to our neighborhoods. We can expect the warm front to advance through Friday morning, allowing us to see warmer daytime highs in the upper 80's. On Friday, we will watch for any storm organization ahead of the front to sweep through our neighborhoods. Impacts we will be watching for are possible severe winds and hail. We could see timing of this system change as we near closer to Friday.

Make sure you stay weather aware when the possibility for storms could approach your neighborhoods.

