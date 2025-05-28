LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures will dip today in our neighborhoods due to an area of low pressure tracking north towards our neighborhoods. This system is driving our next round of showers that will arrive later this afternoon.

High temps today will occur in the early afternoon hours, before the rain. We will see highs in the mid to lower 60's today. This is below average for this time of year and we will see a gradual warm up as we progress through the end of the week.

Fox 47 News As showers arrive, temperatures will start cooling in our neighborhoods

Showers look to enter our neighborhoods at 4 PM this afternoon. This system is tracking north, which means southern neighborhoods like Hillsdale will see the rain first as it gradually track northward throughout the early evening hours.

Fox 47 News No major impacts are expected with this round of showers

All showers should end by the time we pass midnight Tonight. No major impacts are expected with these showers as rainfall totals through tomorrow morning are only up .25".

Thursday will see more cloud cover as the low pressure system tracks east of Michigan. However, we could see some remnant showers in our neighborhoods tomorrow. Similar to today, no major impacts are expected. These Thursday showers should remain scattered if we see any form.

WATCH THE FULL FORECAST BELOW

Cooler with showers today in Mid-Michigan

The rain isn't over Thursday in our neighborhoods. Friday brings a cold front to our neighborhoods from the north, tracking south. This will occur in the evening hours. Out ahead of this frontal passage, a line of showers is expected to form. With present instability, we could here some rumbles of thunder and possibly observe a thunderstorm. No severe weather is expected at the moment. We will continue to watch. Make sure to keep the rain gear handy as we will be dealing with these showers through Friday.

Fox 47 News A cold front will sweep through on Friday evening driving rain showers

This weekend looks to dry up with temperatures gradually warming to start a brand new week. We could see high temps back into the 80's on Tuesday. We will continue to watch closely.

Fox 47 News Temps dip a bit in our 7-Day with a warm up coming next week

