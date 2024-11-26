Cooler Weather on the Way with Breezy Conditions Today

LANSING, Mich. — Following a pretty mild day in our neighborhoods yesterday, we are looking to cool down for the rest of the holiday week. High temperatures for this time of year should be ranging in the mid to lower 40's. Today we will experience highs in the mid to upper 30's due to cold air advection from the northwesterly winds.

We are expecting our winds to gust in between 20 to 30 miles per hour which will also help cool our feels like temperatures down close to freezing. Make sure to bundle up when heading out the door. Our temperatures will warm back into the lower 40's for Wednesday before taking a turn through the back half of the week with high temperatures in the 30's.

We are watching closely for some possible flakes right along the border of Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana for Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. This will mainly impact Hillsdale county as we are still ironing out the track that this system will take. We will keep you updated.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook