Cooler temps today and some rain move in to end the weekend

LANSING, Mich. — Saturday marks an unseasonably cool start to the weekend, but the day appears to be trending a touch sunnier. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will carry us through the first half of the weekend, with showers being kept at bay for the time being. Highs will only top the upper 50s, with NE winds at 6-12 mph.

A slow-moving area of low pressure will begin to drift north out of the Ohio Valley on Sunday, bringing our next wave of wet weather with it. Showers developing in the morning are expected to persist well into Sunday afternoon, and some of the rain could be briefly heavy. Keep an umbrella close by and expect slippery roads if you have plans to be out for the second half of the weekend! Highs will hold again in the middle to upper 50s.

Monday and Tuesday showers should keep things wet. Both days present showers that are expected to move through during the day and night. By Tuesday night, we should start to dry out after 8:00p.m. with rainfall becoming scattered-isolated. Temperatures will start to rebound back into the low 60s on Monday and hold in the sixties through Friday.

Wednesday there is still a chance for some daytime showers, but this rainfall looks to be isolated. There will be moments of partly cloudy conditions, so this day will not be a washout.

Thursday through Friday, Sunshine dominates, and temperatures continue in the mid-upper 60s

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook