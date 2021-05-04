Cooler temps but dry throughout Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. — Mostly cloudy skies are going to hang around through the remainder of the evening with continued mild temps in the lower/middle 60s. Another round of heavier showers and a few thundershowers will swing through after dark. The timing of this will be 10 pm to 4 am. A few light showers could linger into early Tuesday morning, but the majority of the day will be dry on Tuesday. A cold front will bring in chillier temperatures for the remainder of the forecast through Mother's Day. Several days will be stuck in the 50s with lows in the 30s. Frost will be a concern again mainly overnight Friday into Saturday.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers. A few thundershowers are possible. Lows in the upper 40s to near 50 dergees. Winds southwest/west at 5 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few early morning showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds west-northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs near 60 degrees.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny with a few showers possible. Highs in the middle/upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the middle 50s. Overnight lows in the 30s with frost a concern leading into Saturday.

