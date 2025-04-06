Cooler temperatures today but also some sunshine

LANSING, Mich. — Sunday:

Morning temperatures will start in the low 30s, but we’ll warm up to a high near 47°F. Skies will be partly cloudy, allowing for a good amount of sunshine, and we’ll stay dry throughout the day—a pleasant day overall.

Monday:

Winter weather makes a brief return, with scattered snow showers likely during the morning commute and continuing into the day. Accumulations will be light, generally less than half an inch, but enough to remind us it’s still March. It’ll be cold, with highs only near 41°F and overnight lows dipping into the low 20s.

Tuesday:

Plenty of sunshine but still unseasonably cold. Highs will only reach 39°F, and overnight temperatures will once again fall into the low 20s. Bundle up!

Wednesday:

A gradual warming trend begins with a high near 46°F under partly cloudy skies. The day will stay mostly dry, but rain showers are expected to move in overnight and continue into Thursday.

Thursday:

It won’t be a total washout, but expect a wet start to the day with rain showers tapering off by the evening. Highs will climb slightly to about 49°F, continuing the warming trend.

Friday & Saturday:

Sunny skies and warmer temperatures will make these great days to spend outdoors. Highs will reach 55°F on Friday and around 60°F on Saturday—perfect for getting outside and enjoying the early taste of spring.

