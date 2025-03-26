Cooler Temperatures Continue with Sunshine Wednesday and a Warmup Beginning Thursday

LANSING, Mich. — Make sure to keep the winter jacket on when heading out the door Wednesday morning as we are still tracking below average temperatures. Highs today will only reach the mid to lower 40's. This is similar to yesterday. We will stay dry with sunny skies prevailing in the afternoon hours.

Fox 47 News Temps will Begin to Warm Beginning Thursday

High pressure at the surface builds in today allowing for the clearing skies Wednesday afternoon. Heading into Thursday, southwesterly flow will start to transfer warmer air into our neighborhoods. Our temperatures will warm up a bit ahead of a warm front in the mid 50's.

The warm front will advance through this weekend driving showers Friday into Saturday. We do have a small chance of seeing some light rain ahead of this system during the first half of Thursday in our southwestern neighborhoods. However, a dissipating trend could end these showers before they reach the surface.

Fox 47 News Chance for Light Rain in our Southwestern Neighborhoods on Thursday

Winds in the afternoon on Thursday will pick up a bit out of the west. We could see wind gusts reach 30 mph.

Fox 47 News We Could See Gusts Reach 30 mph on Thursday Afternoon

Showers on Friday and Saturday will remain tame as we look ahead to Sunday as an area of low pressure will track northeast into our neighborhoods driving showers and potential storms for the Sunday evening timeframe. It is still a bit early to talk details as we could see some changes, but we will be watching this system very closely for whatever impacts it may bring.

Fox 47 News Low Pressure to Drive Showers and Potential Storms this Weekend

For now, enjoy the sunshine expected today as well as our warming temperatures as we should be back into the mid to lower 60's this weekend as that warm front passes through.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook