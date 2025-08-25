Cooler temperatures and scattered showers to start the workweek

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight: A chilly night ahead, as temperatures reach an overnight low of about 52°F. Isolated showers will pop up for some neighborhoods. Winds will be out of the west at about 13mph, but gusting in the low 20s at times.

Monday: The cooling trend continues with temperatures only topping out about 70°F, well below our average of about 80°F for this time of year. Partly sunny skies will dominate, but also expect scattered showers at times and gusty winds.

Tuesday- Temperatures top out about 70°F again, with partly sunny skies and scattered showers at times.

Wednesday: A break from the scattered showers as high pressure keeps us dry, and mostly sunny skies deliver a good dose of sunshine. Our neighborhoods are still trending on the cooler side, with highs about 74°F.

Thursday: Another system dives in from the northwest on Thursday, bringing our next chance for showers. This day won't be a washout, expect partly sunny conditions at times. Temperatures reach a high of about

Friday-Sunday: High pressure builds back in, bringing ample sunshine and mainly dry conditions. Temperatures continue to top out in the low-mid 70s until Saturday, then a slight uptick of temperatures reaching the upper 70s.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.