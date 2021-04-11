Cooler & breezy with scattered rain

LANSING, Mich. — We are slowly drying out this morning as we get into the dry section of this weekend's low-pressure system. This will promote a little bit of sunshine to start the day as well as a few dry hours. As the low slides just to our south and we warm up a bit into the afternoon, showers are going to slowly redevelop. Temperatures, thanks to the low and the extra clouds, will only be in the middle 50s today. The pattern to start the work week is similar with daily showers and cooler temps. While it won't be raining all day, every day, there will be time periods where you'll need a rain jacket and umbrella. Temps will be below average through Wednesday although it does appear that our temps may moderate a bit by Thursday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers, mainly pm. A few dry hours are still expected, especially this morning. Some sun is also possible during the dry hours to start the day. Breezy and cooler. Highs in the middle 50s.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers and lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds southeast to south 5 to 15.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers possible. Highs in the upper 50s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Chilly with highs only in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated afternoon shower. Highs near 50.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook