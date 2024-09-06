Cool weekend but a warm up is on the way

The forecast from FOX 47 Meteorologist Michael Fish:

The core of the colder air is going to be over us for Saturday. That means Saturday will be the coolest of the weekend days, and it's going to feel like the middle of fall. Highs will struggle to make it into the low 60s. It also will be breezy, but we should stay dry. You may have a few fair weather clouds floating by, and that's about it.

Saturday night will be downright cool for this time of year with lows in the low 40s with possibly even a few upper 30s on the map.

Sunday will be the milder of the two weekend days with highs near 70.

Get ready for much warmer air that will arrive on Tuesday, and we'll be well into the 80s from Wednesday through the rest of the upcoming week. So basically, the cool weather is going to be short-lived.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook