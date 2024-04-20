Cool and Breezy Throughout the Weekend

LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures cool down as we are under the influence of an upper level trough putting Michigan in a pool of cooler air throughout the weekend.

Biggest impacts heading into this weekend will be winds gusting up to 25 mph as well as gusting throughout the morning hours allowing our overnight low's to feel below freezing. We are also watching for possible freezing during the overnight hours as recent model guidance has lowered temperatures overnight on Saturday and Sunday to around 32 degrees.

This trend will continue throughout the 7-Day period with more chances early next week to see a possible overnight freeze. Our highs for the next 7 Days will stick on or below average as we head into the final 10 days of April.

Dry conditions are expected this weekend with multiple chances to see the sun.

