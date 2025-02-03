Colder Tuesday ahead of icy conditions Wednesday night

LANSING, Mich. — Patchy fog will gradually dissipate this evening as winds pivot into the northeast and begin to pull drier, colder air in across Mid-Michigan. Clouds will prove a bit more stubborn, but some clear patches will begin to pop up here and there overnight. Lows will fall to the low 20s, with some wind chills occasionally straying down into the teens. Watch out for some wet surfaces to possibly become icy!

WSYM Futurecast Wind Chill, 2:00 PM Tuesday

Quiet and colder for Tuesday as some polar air briefly settles in from the north. Mostly cloudy skies will allow some occasional breaks of sun through, with highs holding into the mid 20s. Expect a little extra bite to that chill, with NNW winds at 6-12 mph keeping wind chills in the teens.

Wednesday starts of dry, but a new storm system rolling out of the central United States will make for much messier conditions late in the evening and overnight. Mostly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to a few spotty snow showers in the afternoon. A quick half-inch of accumulation will be possible, making for some slippery roads in time for the drive home.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 12:00 AM Thursday

Things turn much more concerning Wednesday night, when a broader area of mixed precipitation begins to spread across our neighborhoods. Some initial snow showers will begin to blend with freezing rain and sleet, creating icy conditions into the Thursday morning commute. Most of our neighborhoods could pick up around .10" of ice accumulation, with as much as .25" possible along and south of I-94. This will not only make for potentially dangerous road conditions, but could lead to some isolated power outages.

WSYM Ice potential ending 9:00 AM Thursday

Mixed precipitation will end by mid-morning Thursday, with highs heading for the upper 30s in the afternoon under cloudy skies. Lingering breezy conditions will continue to make travel just a bit more hazardous throughout the day, so plan on using extra caution.

