Colder temps and more snow on the way

LANSING, Mich. — This Morning: Temperatures will start around 23°F across most neighborhoods, though wind chills will make it feel more like 15°F. As the day progresses, temperatures will climb to a high of 31°F, but it will feel closer to the low 20s due to the wind. Most areas will remain dry today, though an isolated snow shower cannot be ruled out. The morning hours will offer some sunshine, creating brief pleasant moments, but expect increasing cloud cover to build in by the afternoon.

Sunday: A series of fast-moving snow showers are expected to pass through, with one round arriving around 7:00 AM and another during the early afternoon. These snow showers will be brief but could lead to light accumulations in some areas.

Monday: Light lake-effect snow showers will move through during the day, though they are not expected to persist all day. Accumulations are anticipated to be minimal.

Temperature Trend: A sharp drop in temperatures begins on Monday, with highs only reaching 25°F. By Tuesday, temperatures will fall further, with highs around 18°F and lows near 12°F. This colder trend will persist through the week, with daytime highs remaining well below average. However, by Friday, temperatures are expected to rebound, reaching the low 30s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook