Colder temps and a wintry mix are on the way

LANSING, Mich. — Saturday:

A cold front moves in, bringing a noticeable chill to the region. Highs will struggle to reach 36°F, but brisk northwest winds at 15 mph, with gusts approaching 30 mph, will keep wind chills in the 20s throughout the day. Bundle up if you're heading outside.

Sunday:

A mix of rain and snow showers will develop by 1:00 p.m., becoming more widespread around 5:00 p.m. Conditions will gradually dry out after midnight. Temperatures will rise to around 45°F, with a southeast breeze at 14 mph.

Monday:

A colder start to the week, with highs near 37°F. Early morning snow showers may lead to slick roads and a slow commute. Precipitation will taper off by the afternoon, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies to end the day.

Tuesday through Thursday:

Temperatures rebound gradually, reaching the mid to upper 40s. Expect partly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions. Wednesday could bring a few isolated showers, but overall, it’s a calmer midweek pattern.

Friday:

Spring vibes return as temperatures climb to around 56°F. While skies remain mostly cloudy, scattered showers are possible throughout the day.

