Colder temperatures and snow on the way

LANSING, Mich. — Tonight: Overnight lows will drop to around 15°F, with wind chills making it feel closer to 6°F. Skies will remain partly cloudy, and dry conditions will persist through the night.

Sunday: Expect a cold and windy start to the day. Morning temperatures will remain in the mid-teens, but wind chills will once again make it feel like 6°F. As the day progresses, temperatures will climb to a high of 23°F, with periods of sunshine peeking through the clouds. Late Sunday night into Monday morning, light snow showers may develop in some areas, with accumulations expected to remain minimal, around trace amounts.

Midweek Outlook: Another chance for light snow is possible on Wednesday, as a quick-moving trough crosses the region. This system will also usher in even colder air, with high temperatures struggling to reach 21°F.

Late Week: By Friday, accumulating snow is expected to move into the area. Temperatures will remain well below seasonal averages, with highs continuing to stay in the 20s.

Stay warm and stay tuned for updates as we track these wintry conditions into the coming week.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook