Colder and mostly cloudy with snow returning this weekend

LANSING, Mich. — Light snow showers continue Friday morning with only dustings & light coatings on grassy surfaces for most of us. Slick roads are possible out and about first thing on this Friday. A new clipper system dives southward into the region Saturday afternoon bringing a new round of light snow with the potential of 1-2" mainly on grassy surfaces. A few more snow showers lake-effect variety will occur into Sunday as well. Temperatures remain in the 30s, bundle up!

TODAY: A few lake-effect snow showers or flurries possible early on, mainly along/west of U.S. 131, otherwise mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the low/mid 30s. Winds northwest at 7 to 14 mph.

SATURDAY: Thickening clouds. Afternoon light snow develops and goes into the evening. 1-2" of snow possible mainly on grassy surfaces. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for lake-effect flurries and snow showers. Light additional accumulations possible. Highs in the middle 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for afternoon and evening rain/snow mix showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

