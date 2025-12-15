Cold tonight, but milder air set to return to Mid-Michigan this week

LANSING, Mich. — The Arctic air that settled in over the weekend will remain in place tonight, although it will not be nearly as cold as the past couple of nights. Lows will take an early dip toward the middle teens late in the evening, then inch closer to the 20-degree mark near daybreak. Skies will remain cloudy throughout the night, but no snow is expected outside of a small chance for a passing flurry. Southwest winds at 5-10 mph will hold wind chills in the single-digits.

WSYM Regional Forecast, Tuesday

Temperatures start to take a milder turn on Tuesday, but we'll be far from shaking the cold entirely. Cloudy skies in the morning are expected to give way to sunshine for afternoon as southerly winds help to scour out some of the Arctic air. Highs will reach the low 30s, which in turn will elevate wind chills to the upper teens and 20s. Cold, but softening the bite enough for you to feel it as you step outside.

Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 12/15/2025

Wednesday brings another round of partly to mostly cloudy skies, with temperatures continuing to climb. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 30s, leading to some wet spots on the roads as some of the snow melts.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 2:00 PM Thursday

We'll squeeze some even warmer air in on Thursday, but it will come as our next storm system moves in across the Great Lakes. With highs headed for the low and mid 40s, we'll be looking overwhelmingly at a rain event. Periods of rain will persist throughout most of the day, making for slick travel. Localized flooding will also be possible as the rain accelerates snow melt for a bit, so use extra caution in your travels on Thursday.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 3:00 AM Friday

A brief change to snow is expected Thursday night as colder air moves in on the back side of the system. Wet ground and the limited time for the snow to fall will work against accumulation, but surfaces may become icy as lows fall into the upper teens.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

Some lake effect snow showers may linger in the wake of the storm on Friday, but activity will taper off as the day goes on. Highs will fall back to the mid 20s, but are expected to bounce back to the middle and upper 30s on Saturday with a small disturbance brings a chance of rain and snow showers to our neighborhoods.

