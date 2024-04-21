Cold Temps Continue Throughout Dry Weekend

LANSING, Mich. — As we head into the final day of our weekend, temperatures will be rising into the lower 50's. This is an improvement from yesterday's cold day in the mid to upper 40's. Another change from yesterday will be our winds calming. Breezy conditions could pop up in the late afternoon hours, but we'll stay pretty calm throughout the day.

Overnight lows could come close to the freezing point of 32 degrees. However, we are still forecasting around 33-34 degrees throughout our neighborhoods. With low dew points and dry conditions, frost should not be a threat to any plant life. However, these dry conditions could heighten fire risks.

We will watch temps return to normal to start the week with mostly sunny conditions. However, as rain moves through Tuesday, we will return to below average conditions and overnight lows in the mid to lower 30's as we advance through the 7-Day period.

