Cold temps and a mix of rain and snow will make Monday feel like winter again

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight: Expect mostly cloudy skies and an overnight low of 30°F, with a variable wind of 6mph.

Monday:

Winter weather makes a brief return, with a scattered rain/snow mix during the morning commute and continuing into the day. By early evening, we should dry out and get some sunshine. Accumulations will be light, generally less than half an inch. It’ll be cold, with highs only near 39°F and overnight lows dipping into the low 20s.

Tuesday:

Plenty of sunshine but still unseasonably cold. Highs will only reach 39°F, and overnight temperatures will once again fall into the low 20s. Bundle up!

Wednesday:

A gradual warming trend begins with a high near 43°F under partly cloudy skies. The day will stay mostly dry, but a mix of rain/snow showers are expected to move in during the p.m. hours and continue into Thursday.

Thursday:

It won’t be a washout, but expect a wet start to the day with rain showers tapering off by the evening. Highs will climb slightly to about 44°F, continuing the warming trend, but temperatures are still below our normal of the mid-50s for this time of year.

Friday & Saturday:

Sunny skies and warmer temperatures will make these great days to spend outdoors. Highs will reach 51°F on Friday and around 55°F on Saturday—perfect for getting outside and enjoying the early taste of spring.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies and temperatures of 61° will make nice weather to get outdoors.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook