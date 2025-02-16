Cold temperatures and snowfall linger with even colder temps on the way

Overnight:

A winter weather advisory is still in effect for all of our neighborhoods until 7:00 p.m. Sunday. Overnight we will have low temperatures of 25° and winds out of the north at 10mph. Snowfall will increase around 3:00 a.m., kicking off a snowy start to Sunday.

Sunday:

Snowfall will continue throughout the day but will be the heaviest during the A.M. hours. It is expected to gradually taper off by late evening. Highs will reach 26°F, with north winds at 18 mph, but gusting into 30s, which may contribute to drifting snow and reduced visibility.

Monday - Friday:

An Arctic air mass will arrive early Monday, keeping temperatures in the teens until Thursday, well below our normal high for this time of year which is 33°. Frigid cold temperatures will increase the possibility of frostbite, so you will want to bundle up and be well-covered when outdoors. While isolated snow showers will be possible throughout the week, the next significant chance for snowfall is Thursday morning. By Thursday, temperatures should reach the low 20s and stay in the 20s through Saturday.

Stay tuned for updates as we monitor this developing winter weather pattern. Be prepared for hazardous travel conditions and extreme cold in the coming days.

