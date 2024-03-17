Cold Temperatures and a Chance for Some Flurries Arrive for St. Patrick's Day

LANSING, Mich. — Following a cold front that advanced through our neighborhoods Saturday night, temperatures have dropped drastically with expected highs on Sunday ranging in the mid 30's. Along with this a shift in our winds, now from the northwest will allow for cold air advection to keep these temps on the lower side for the next 48 hours.

Lake effect snow showers are also expected to move southeasterly across Lake Michigan throughout the day today which could impact those who might be traveling towards the lake shore, especially in the northwest mitten area. These showers could lead to some flurries in our neighborhoods on Sunday, but with warm soil temperatures and low dew points, these flurries should pose no risk on any travel or daily plans.

Sunday evening winds could gust up to 30 mph with feels like temperatures ranging in the lower 20's. These winds and cold temps will continue throughout the overnight period. If you are heading out to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, make sure to bundle up as it will be colder than what we have been seeing for the month of March.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook