Cold Start to the Week as we Track Midweek Snow

LANSING, Mich. — High pressure builds into our neighborhoods today keeping us dry, but chilly, to start the week. High temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 20's today with partly cloudy skies. Feels Like temperatures, however, are looking to only warm in the upper teens or lower 20's. Make sure to bundle up when heading out the door to start the work week.

Fox 47 News Feels Like Temperatures Monday Afternoon in the Upper Teens

Overnight, a weak cold front is looking to sweep through our neighborhoods. We could see some snow flurries as it advances through. Any flurries we do see should come to an end prior to 6 AM Tuesday. We are not expecting any major impacts with this snow as Tuesday is also looking to stay dry. Conditions will remain cloudy on Tuesday with temperatures beginning to follow a cooling trend of ranging in the mid 20's.

Fox 47 News Staying Dry with Temperatures in the mid 20's in Lansing Tomorrow

We are closely watching Wednesday evening into Thursday for our next best chance of accumulating snowfall. A similar southern low pressure system will track northerly towards our neighborhoods driving snow and possibly wintry mix into our neighborhoods beginning Wednesday afternoon and possibly lasting through Thursday morning. We could see impacts to both the Wednesday evening commute as well as the Thursday morning commute. We could see some changes to the track similar to the past two wintry events from last week. We will continue to monitor as we head through the week.

Fox 47 News Tracking Accumulating Snowfall Beginning Wednesday Afternoon

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook