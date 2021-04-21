Cold start but warming to mid-40's

LANSING, Mich. — Very light accumulations of wet snow are possible on grassy areas around mid-Michigan. Overnight drier conditions will move into all of mid-Michigan resulting in a partially clearing sky. Wednesday and Thursday mornings, we expect a hard freeze with overnight lows dropping into the mid and upper-20s. The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning from tonight to Thursday morning for all of West Michigan. Wednesday through Friday will be much brighter with more sunshine. Temps will warm gradually from the mid-40s Wednesday, to near 60 by Friday. Early trends indicate even warmer temps on the way for early next week.
TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy to mostly clear with a hard freeze expected. Cover or bring in vegetation and plants! Winds tonight are calm to just about 5 mph. Lows in the middle 20s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and cold with a few flurries. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Winds northwest at 7 to 14 mph.
THURSDAY: Hard freeze likely with morning temps in the 20s, otherwise partly cloudy and warmer. Temperatures rebound slowly with highs near 50 degrees.
FRIDAY: Beautiful weather returning with temperatures around 60 and some sunshine!
SATURDAY: Chance for scattered showers with highs in the 50s.
