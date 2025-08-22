Cold front brings Saturday storms to Mid-Michigan, then ushers in a big taste of Fall

LANSING, Mich. — Partly cloudy skies and comfortable conditions will continue this evening, with temperatures mostly staying in the 70s before midnight. Clouds will gradually increase overnight ahead of an approaching cold front, with lows settling in the low 60s.

WSYM Neighborhood Planner, Saturday

Saturday kicks off with mostly cloudy skies and possibly a few morning showers. This will be followed by hit-or-miss thunderstorms starting around midday, and continuing through 5:00 PM. The day won't be a washout, but keep an eye on the sky if you have plans to be outdoors. Highs will top the low 80s one more time, then we go on a stretch of much more Fall-like weather into much of next week.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 2:00 PM Saturday

Partly to mostly cloudy skies take over on Sunday, as a wave of unseasonably cool air begins to settle in from the northwest. A few spotty showers will be possible, but the majority of our neighborhoods will stay dry. Highs will be held to the mid 70s for the second half of the weekend, with lows Sunday night set to dive into the low 50s.

Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 8/22/2025

The chance for a few showers continues on Monday as an upper-level lows moves through the Great Lakes. The added cloud cover and northwesterly winds associated with it will keep highs in the upper 60s, well below the average upper 70s we should be seeing in the final days of August.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

We dry out again as we move into the midweek period, with unseasonably cool conditions remaining in place. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will stay in the low to mid 70s, with a round of lows in the 40s coming our way on Tuesday night.

