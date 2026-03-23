Cold conditions tonight and tomorrow morning but a warmup is on the way

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight: Decreasing clouds lead to mostly clear skies. With lows reaching a chill 23°F, with winds out of the north about 6mph.

Tuesday: It's a chilly one to start with temperatures in the upper twenties as you head out to work or school, and feels like temps in the teens. Everywhere, the high will reach about 48°F across our neighborhoods. Partly to mostly cloudy skies prevail.

Temperatures begin to climb again by Thursday, with highs returning to the 60s, rain will fall across our neighborhoods, and there will also be chances for thunderstorms, as a low-pressure system and accompanying cold front pass through.

7-Day Outlook for Lansing and Jackson

Tuesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy- High 48°F

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy — High 59°

Thursday: Rain and a chance of Thunderstorms — High 65°

Friday: Partly Sunny — High 40°

Saturday: Mostly Sunny— High 46°

Sunday: Mostly Sunny— High of 54°F

Monday: Partly Sunny— High of 59°F

The Bottom Line

Drier and cooler conditions to start the workweek, with temperatures rebounding by Wednesday, then expect rain and thunderstorms by Thursday.

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