Cold Conditions and More Snow in our Neighborhoods to End the Week

LANSING, Mich. — Following a chilly start to the day with air temperatures in the single digits and wind chill temperatures below zero, we will shift our attention to our next weather maker. We are expecting to stay dry today with breaks in the clouds allowing our neighborhoods to see some sunshine. High temperatures will remain in the mid 20's today. Overnight lows look to warm a bit beginning tonight. We can expect our overnight hours to cool into the upper teens and then back into the 20's overnight Friday.

Fox 47 News Air Temperatures Observed at 5:50 AM Thursday

Looking ahead to tomorrow, snow showers will begin in our neighborhoods as early as 7 AM. This is due to a clipper system that is tracking through northern Michigan. We will continue to see widespread snow throughout the afternoon hours. Once the system has passed the Great Lakes region, we will continue to see some lake effect snow showers as we head into Saturday. Accumulations with this system do not look to be extreme. We can see an overall trend of 1.5-2.5" of snowfall by the time Saturday morning comes. This could still cause some slick travel throughout the day Friday and for the Friday evening commute. Make sure you are staying weather aware when heading outside.

Fox 47 News Snow Arriving in our Neighborhoods on Friday Morning

Fox 47 News Forecast Snow Accumulation Friday through Saturday

We will dry up again for the rest of the day Saturday with renewed snow arriving on Sunday. The track of this clipper has shifted a bit more north since yesterday. Because of this, we could see lower than initially expected accumulations and a later start time for the snow to begin. Light snow could still begin in the later morning hours. However, as the clipper system progresses into the Upper Peninsula, snow looks to take a break heading into the Sunday afternoon hours. The snow is expected to pick back up later in the evening and overnight hours of Saturday in our neighborhoods. Lake effect snow is expected on the back end of this system as we start the new week.

Fox 47 News Late Weekend Clipper System at 6 PM Sunday

Fox 47 News Lake Weekend Clipper System at 12 AM Monday

We are still watching this end of weekend clipper system very carefully as we could still see some changes as we head through the weekend. We will continue to update you on the latest forecast changes.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook