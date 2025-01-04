Cold cold and colder: Temps continue to be below normal through next week

LANSING, Mich. — Good morning! Temperatures today will start in the upper teens and eventually reach a high of about 21°F. However, with gusty winds in the mid to upper 20 mph range throughout the day and into the night, wind chills will make it feel closer to 7°F. While some areas may see lingering snow showers this morning, these will taper off by early afternoon, leaving most neighborhoods dry for the remainder of the day.

Looking ahead, dry conditions will persist well into next week, with only a slight chance for flurries on Wednesday. The next significant opportunity for snow arrives on Friday of next week. Despite the predominantly dry conditions, cold temperatures will remain a key feature. Highs will stay in the 20s throughout the week, with Tuesday being the warmest day, reaching around 26°F. A fast-moving system midweek will usher in another surge of cold air, bringing highs back down to the low 20s by Wednesday.

Bundle up and stay warm as we navigate this extended stretch of chilly winter weather!

