Cold by dry conditions are expected overnight, but get ready to see some warmer temps next week

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight: Mostly cloudy conditions prevail with an overnight low of 3°F with winds out of the NW at 6mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny conditions dominate, but it's another cold one. Temperatures top out about 20°F, and the overnight low will be a chilly 6°F.
Monday-Wednesday: A welcomed warmup starts our workweek as temperatures reach the low-upper 30s. Tuesday will be much warmer, topping out at 38°F. Dry but mostly cloudy conditions will be present for this stretch, with partly sunny conditions at times.
Thursday-Saturday: Temperatures hover near 30°F, with mostly cloudy skies.
