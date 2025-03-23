Cold and quiet conditions tonight but rain is on the way

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight: Mostly clear skies, with an overnight low of 25°F. Winds become calm.

Sunday:

We have an upper-level trough moving from the west that's going to increase instability and help bring us some showers. We start the day dry, but then we get wet. Rain begins to move in around 4:00 p.m. and is expected to become widespread by 5:00 p.m. Conditions will gradually dry out after midnight. Temperatures will rise to around 47°F, but it will be a breezy one, with winds out of the southeast at 15mph and gusting at times in the 30s.

Monday:

It's a colder start to the week, with highs near 37°F. Early morning snow showers may lead to slick roads and a slower commute. These snow showers are scattered but will linger around until the late evening hours, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies to end the day.

Tuesday through Thursday:

Temperatures rebound gradually, reaching the mid to upper 40s. Expect partly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions. Wednesday could bring a few isolated showers, but overall, it’s a calmer midweek pattern.

Friday:

Spring vibes return as temperatures climb to around 57°F. While skies remain mostly cloudy, scattered showers are possible throughout the day. By Friday night, the rain moves in a sticks around through the weekend.

Next weekend: Saturday, expect warmer weather, with temperatures reaching well into the 60s, but it will be wet with rain expected during the day and the night.

