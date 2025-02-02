Cold and dry overnight but warmer temps and snow on the way

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight: Temperatures should reach an overnight low of 21°F. Expect mostly cloudy conditions with winds out of the SE at 10mph but gusting in the low 20s.

Sunday: A warm front will pass through the region on Sunday morning, bringing a round of snow showers in with it. This will mark a snowy start to Groundhog Day, but whatever snow falls will not stick around long, and we are only expecting around 1". Temperates will start out around 23° as you head out in the early a.m. hours, but will gradually climb to a high of 38° for most of our neighborhoods. Expect some leftover wet or slushy roads if you'll be out and about.

Monday: An isolated wintry mix is possible around 10:00 a.m., but most neighborhoods will get through the day dry with cloudy conditions. Temperatures continue the warming trend, reaching a high of about 42°.

Highs will eventually fall back to the upper 20s with drier weather on Tuesday before a potentially messy midweek period. A new storm system exiting the central United States will bring the potential for more rain and snow showers on Wednesday, followed by steadier rain and mixed precipitation Wednesday night into Thursday morning. However, temperatures should remain in the 30s during this time, before falling back to the 20s by Friday.

