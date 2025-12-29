Cold and breezy with more snow showers across Mid-Michigan as we close out 2025

LANSING, Mich. — Winds will ease slightly this evening across Mid-Michigan, but we're still looking at breezy conditions that will persist well into Tuesday. Lake effect snow showers will taper off through 10:00 PM, giving way to areas of blowing snow overnight. Temperatures will fall into the upper teens by daybreak, with wind chills falling close to zero as we're getting ready to head out the door in the morning. WNW winds at 15-25 mph are expected, with gusts close to 40 mph remaining possible.

WSYM Futurecast Wind Chill, 8:00 AM Tuesday

Blowing and drifting snow will likely keep roads messy for the Tuesday morning commute, so you'll want to give yourself some extra commute time again and take it slow. Mostly cloudy skies will remain in place throughout the day, eventually giving way to a new round of snow showers in the afternoon as a small disturbance tracks in from the northwest. Highs will be held to the mid 20s, with wind chills only getting back to the low teens at best. Snow showers will wrap up late Tuesday night, with new accumulation of less than 1" expected.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 11:00 PM Tuesday

The break in the snow showers will be brief, as a sharp cold front sweeps into the Great Lakes on New Year's Eve. This will trigger a new outbreak of snow showers after lunchtime, with lake effect activity persisting well into Wednesday evening. If you have plans to head out New Year's celebrations, it will be another day for cautious travel with slick or snow-covered roads likely. We'll be wrapping up 2025 on a cold note with highs remaining in the mid 20s, falling into the single-digits by Thursday morning.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 3:00 PM Wednesday

It will be a bitterly cold start to 2026 on Thursday. Following morning temperatures in the single-digits, and wind chills likely below zero, highs on New Year's Day will only recover to the middle and upper teens. Fortunately, we'll get a break from the persistent snow showers with mostly cloudy skies expected.

Dry weather continues on Friday and Saturday, with highs returning to the mid 20s. Next chance for snow showers rolls in Sunday evening, with some leftovers possible into Monday morning.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

