Cold and a little wintry through midweek, then a weekend reward

LANSING, Mich. — Unseasonably cold air will continue to settle in across the Great Lakes tonight, but luckily we're putting the rain and snow showers behind us for the time being. Lows will take a dive into the low 20s overnight, and a NW breeze at 10-20 mph will have us feeling more like the teens by the time we wake up.

WSYM Temperature and Wind Chill Forecast, Tuesday

Winter layers will be the way to go on Tuesday. High pressure settling in from Minnesota will keep our weather quiet, but cold air pour in across Lake Michigan will lead to a wave of lake effect clouds across our neighborhoods. Expect some morning sun giving way to mostly cloudy skies, with highs only set to reach the mid 30s! Add in the lingering NW wind at 10-15 mph, and we'll be feeling more like the 20s on a day when normal high temperatures should be in the mid 50s!

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 8:00 PM Wednesday

A new disturbance will make its way through the Great Lakes on Wednesday and Thursday. With the unseasonably cold air still in place, we're looking at a round of rain and snow beginning around the Wednesday evening commute and continuing into the first half of Thursday. Given the expectations for mixed precipitation or even some plain rain at times, significant snow accumulation is not expected as things currently stand. Travel will be slippery regardless, so plan accordingly for your commute.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

While the work week will ultimately come up lacking in Spring weather, the weekend looks like it's setting up to reward us. Friday starts the improvement process, with partly cloudy skies and highs inching a little higher to the upper 40s. Partly to mostly sunny skies will continue on Saturday and Sunday, with highs jumping to the low 50s to start the weekend, then near 60 on Sunday. Hang in there, and the weekend will have us feeling a whole lot better!

