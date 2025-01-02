Cold air settles in for the long haul as snow showers come and go

LANSING, Mich. — Spotty flurries will remain possible overnight as westerly winds pour cold air in across our neighborhoods. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with lows dipping toward the mid 20s by daybreak. Wind chills will hover in the teens, so make sure to layer up in the morning.

WSYM Hour-by-Hour Temperature and Wind Chill, Thursday

Thursday will remain in the same general pattern, but we do expect to get a break from the occasional snow showers during the day. Skies will remain on the cloudier side, but a few of our neighborhoods could sneak in a few peeks of sunshine during the afternoon. don't expect temps to warm up much, though. Highs will only top the upper 20s, and with westerly winds holding firm at 10-15 mph, we're looking at wind chills in the teens throughout the day.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 4:00 PM Thursday

Spotty lake effect snow showers will creep back in late Thursday night into Friday as a reinforcing wave of cold air sweeps in from Lake Michigan. Most of the activity will impact neighborhoods south of Lansing, but everyone should be prepared for a few flakes and the potential for slippery roads on Friday. Highs will slide back a bit further to the mid 20s.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 12:00 PM Friday

We'll continue to trend a bit colder into the weekend, but quieter conditions will take over. Mostly cloudy skies are expected both Saturday and Sunday, as a messy winter storm passes well south of us across the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys. Highs will be limited to the low 20s here at home, with weekend lows down into the middle and upper teens.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 5:00 PM Sunday

