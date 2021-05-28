Cloudy, windy, and rainy. Lows in the mid 40s

LANSING, Mich. — Rain will develop and become steadier and heavier overnight. This will continue into the Friday morning commute. In addition to the rain, temps will slide into the 40s by early tomorrow and the wind will become quite gusty out of the northeast. Through the afternoon on Friday, the heaviest rain will shift to our east, but showers and patches of drizzle will linger, along with the northeasterly wind. Highs will struggle into the middle 50s. For reference, the record "lowest" high temperature for the date is 52 (set back in 1965), and we may not be too far from that. The weekend looks drier, brighter, and warmer with temps recovering into the 60s and 70s for afternoon highs.

FRIDAY: Cloudy, windy, raw, and cold with widespread morning rain tapering to scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs only in the mid-50s. Winds northeast at 15 to 25 mph.

SATURDAY: Patchy morning fog and perhaps lingering morning clouds, otherwise becoming mostly sunny with highs in the mid-60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the middle 70s.

