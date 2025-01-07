Cloudy Skies Today with Lake Effect Snow Possible Tomorrow

LANSING, Mich. — Tuesday looks to be filled with cloudy skies and cold temperatures which is normal for this time of year in our neighborhoods. Some light flurries were observed this morning as they could stick around throughout the day today. Whatever snow we observe today should not be too hazardous to travel.

As our next weather maker sags in from Canada later today, we have a better chance of seeing some lake effect snow showers move into our neighborhoods tomorrow. This system will aid in lifting the snow showers inland. This system doesn't look to pack too much of a punch, but we could see some large snowflakes fall with minimal accumulations, especially in our more southern neighborhoods of Jackson and Hillsdale. Snow totals are trending below an inch. We will continue to monitor these conditions throughout the day today.

Fox 47 News Light Snow Heading into the Midweek

We will take a break from precipitation for the back half of the week. Temperatures are ranging in the mid to upper 20's. This is not taking in consideration wind chill. Overnight lows will range in the mid to lower teens before beginning to warm Friday night.

Friday also looks to bring the return of snow showers to our neighborhoods. This next wave could bring some accumulations a bit heavier than the batch we are expecting tomorrow. However, we could still see some changes as we head through the week. A similar story can be said for the end of the weekend and beginning next week with another system expecting to bring accumulating snow. We will continue to watch carefully.

Fox 47 News Friday Return of Snow Showers

Temperatures remain below freezing through the 7-Day. Looking ahead, we have a better chance of seeing below average temperatures as we enter the halfway point of January.

Fox 47 News Temperature Outlook 01/14-01/20

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook