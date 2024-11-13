Cloudy Skies Today as We Track Showers Tonight into Tomorrow

LANSING, Mich. — Today we are looking at highs in the mid to upper 40's which is around normal for this time of year. Overnight tonight, our lows will start to warm again in the mid 40's where it will stay above average for the duration of the 7-Day forecast.

We are tracking our next best chance for showers tonight as a shortwave trough tracks northeast into the state of Michigan. We will start to see showers in our neighborhoods as early as 7 PM this evening with most of the heavy, uniform rain arriving in the 11 PM hour. This rain is expected to stick around through Thursday during the day and into the early afternoon hours. We could see rain amounts greater than .5" in most of our neighborhoods. This will help our neighborhoods that are still in a state of drought. These counties include Clinton, Eaton, and Hillsdale.

We will be watching our high temperatures remain in the mid to lower 50's following the rain on Thursday with overnight lows in the mid to lower 40's. We are also tracking more rain chances in our neighborhoods for Sunday and Tuesday of next week.

