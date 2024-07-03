Cloudy conditions with scattered showers today

LANSING, Mich. — It will be a cloudy start to the day with scattered showers moving through, some isolated thunderstorms are possible. By early evening, we will dry out and sunshine will move in. Temperatures are warming up, we will see a high of 84° today.

The Fourth of July looks nice. We will have partly cloudy conditions with a high temperature of 86°. A sprinkle could pop up, but this would be short-lived. Overall, we will be dry.

For Friday, we are tracking showers with isolated thunderstorm chances during the day and evening. Temperatures will remain in the low 80s.

For the weekend, we will be primarily dry with small chances, about 20%, for showers. Temperatures will remain pleasant, although we will only top out about 75° on Saturday, then temperatures will return to the low 80s by Sunday.

