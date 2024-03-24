Clouds Increase Today as we Start to See Temps Rise Above Average to Start the Week

LANSING, Mich. — Chances to see the sun this morning continue through the early afternoon before clouds begin to increase in the evening hours ahead of an incoming system which will be bringing rain to most of our neighborhoods from late March 25th through all day March 26th.

Temps this morning remain chilly in the mid to upper 20's as we will reach an expected high temperature in the upper 30's today. Bundling up will still be the best to do when heading outside to end the weekend. Overnight winds will gust around 30 mph with winds from the south allowing for warm air advection to quickly raise our temperatures above normal on Monday, March 25th. Highs are expected to be in the upper 50's. This will be way above average for this time of year. Directly following will be the chance for rain overnight and throughout the day on Tuesday, March 26th.

We will return to "spring-like" temps as we head into the later part of the week with the chance to see the sun return by the afternoon hours on Wednesday. For now, clouds will be covering the sky and producing rain to start our week.

