Clouds Increase Through the Day with the Return of Showers to Start our Weekend

LANSING, Mich. — We are waking up on this Friday morning to our local river levels still in flood stage from Wednesday's showers and storms. As of Friday morning, the Sycamore Creek near Holt and Red Cedar River near East Lansing are still in Minor Flood Stage and under a Flood Warning. This warning is set to expire at 2:45 pm Friday.

A southward shift in heavy rain tonight should allow these two river sites to drop back to near flood stage by tomorrow.

Fox 47 News Seeing some improvement in our local river sites with some still in flood stage Friday morning

Today we will see highs similar to yesterday in the mid 50's across our neighborhoods. The sun will make appearances throughout the morning hours and into the early afternoon before cloud cover starts rolling in. 1 PM looks to be the time where our skies will start to turn cloudier ahead of Friday evening showers.

Fox 47 News Temperature Trend Similar to Yesterday ahead of Rain Showers

Rain showers will begin as early as 5 PM in our neighborhoods and continue through the overnight hours into the first half of Saturday. The system driving this rain has shifted the heavier rain a bit more south of the state with northern neighborhoods including Clinton, Ingham, and Eaton counties to see up to .4" of rain possible. This should not renew any flooding or ponding concerns for Saturday.

Rainfall from the range of .5" - .7" through Saturday is possible for neighborhoods along and south of I-94. This should also not impact our river levels in Jackson too badly either as well as any ponding issues. At around midnight tonight, this round of showers could produce a tame thunderstorm with minimal impacts. Make sure to stay weather aware when heading out the door this evening.

Fox 47 News Showers Begin in the Early Evening Hours with a Chance for Non-Severe Storms Around Midnight

For those heading over to Detroit for Tigers opening day should see dry conditions before and during the game with increasing clouds and temperature warming from the upper 40's into the lower 50's. With tame winds today, a jacket would be best when heading out to the ball park.

Fox 47 News Increasing Clouds Throughout the Game, but Staying Dry

We will gradually cool our temperatures throughout the weekend which will lead to a pretty cold start to the week next week with high temps in the upper 30's and lower 40's. We do have a chance to see some wintry precipitation on Monday as our next system moves through. We will be watching it very carefully through the weekend.

Fox 47 News A Gradual Cool down will Make the Start of Next Week Feel more Like Winter

