Clouds Increase Through the Day with a Busy Wednesday Expected with More Potential Severe Weather

LANSING, Mich. — It is a new month and we are starting April with seasonably cooler temperatures with highs today in the mid to low 40's which we will reach later this afternoon. The first half of the day will remain cold with gradually increasing cloud cover throughout the day. Make sure to take a jacket when heading out the door today as we will warm up ahead of storms on Wednesday.

Fox 47 News April Fools Day Forecast

Wednesday brings a busy forecast starting in the early morning hours where temperatures will hover right above freezing allowing for possible wintry mix in our neighborhoods along the I-96 corridor. This includes Clinton, Eaton, and Ingham counties. We are not expecting heavy winter accumulations, but freezing rain could create some slick spots on the roadways for the Wednesday morning commute. As we get into the later morning hours, warmer air will transfer into our neighborhoods allowing the winter precipitation to retreat.

Fox 47 News Wintry Precipitation Possible Overnight into Wednesday Morning along I-96

We are watching the second half of Wednesday very closely for potential severe weather. All of our neighborhoods are under a level 3 enhanced risk for severe weather on Wednesday with the most northern portions of Clinton County under a level 2 slight risk. We are watching for all severe impacts beginning in the late afternoon hours of Wednesday. Time frame right now looks to be from 4 PM to around Midnight on Wednesday.

Fox 47 News Enhanced Risk for Severe Weather Across all of our Neighborhoods

Fox 47 News Line of Storms Could Potentially Produce Severe Impacts Across all of our Neighborhoods

Like I said before, all impacts are possible, but non severe showers and storms beginning at around 11 AM on Wednesday could take away some of the ingredients needed for some of these severe impacts including our Tornado risk. This forecast could easily change as we head throughout the day today and even tomorrow. Make sure you know where to get your information regarding severe weather as we do have a chance to see all severe impacts as of Tuesday morning.

WSYM Severe Weather Threats, Wednesday Afternoon

The excessive rainfall outlook has also been extended into portions of Jackson County now under a slight risk with the rest of our northern neighborhoods under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall. We will be watching closely for any flooding concerns affiliated with these strong storms.

Fox 47 News Portions of Jackson County are now in a Slight Risk for Excessive Rainfall on Wednesday

